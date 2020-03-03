Harry and the Queen reportedly cleared the air. Getty Images

“The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece,” a source told The Sun.

“When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned.

“Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.”

Meghan is expected to join Harry in the UK. Getty Images

This comes as Harry is back in the UK to undertake his final few engagements before stepping down.

Meghan is believed to be joining him there to attend several engagements herself incuding the Commonwealth Day Service.

However, their son, Archie, is not expected to join the couple in the UK. The youngster is reportedly staying in Canada where he will be looked after by a nanny and Meghan’s pal Jessica Mulroney.