If you want to grab a bargain in the Boxing Day/post-Christmas sales here are the stores that are open over the holidays, according to WHO .

Supermarkets

Woolworths will be closed for Christmas Day before reopening on Boxing Day (except for the Leichhardt Marketplace store).

Coles stores statewide are closed on Christmas Day, reopening on Boxing Day with the exception of Smithfield and Macquarie Fields.

ALDI stores will close for Christmas Day and will reopen from 9am on Boxing Day, with the exception of Leichardt and Liverpool Central.

Luckily, if you find yourself out of milk on Christmas Day, more than 200 7-Eleven outlets in NSW will remain open for normal trading hours across the entire Christmas and New Year period.