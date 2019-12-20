Alcohol
Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice will close nationally on Christmas Day and open again on Boxing Day, except Turramurra Plaza.
All BWS stores will stay open until Christmas Eve before closing for the big day, they will reopen on Boxing Day except for Coogee, Castle Hill, Leichhardt Marketplace Drive, Leichhardt Marketplace, North Sydney and Pymble.
Dan Murphy's customers should visit its website for individual store trading hours.
Shopping centres
Westfield centres in NSW will be closed on Christmas Day, before reopening for Boxing Day sales at 9am.
Sydney's produce, growers and flower markets as well as Paddy's Markets will be closed on Christmas Day.
Paddy's Haymarket will reopen on Boxing Day, trading between 10am and 6pm.
Department stores
Myer stores will be closed on Christmas Day before reopening for Boxing Day sales.
All stores will open at 7am except for Dubbo and Wagga outlets which will open at 8am and Sydney City at 5am.
David Jones is closed on Christmas Day, reopening on Boxing Day at 6am at the Elizabeth Street and Market Street stores, 7am at Bondi Junction, Warringah Mall and Chatswood Chase.
Happy shopping!