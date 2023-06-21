The proposed Voice to Parliament has been a topic of great debate. Getty

What will the purpose of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament be?

The Voice to Parliament would function as a representative federal advisory body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

This body would actively provide counsel and advice to the Parliament and Government on laws and policies being debated within the government that directly impact Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Why do advocates believe The Voice to Parliament is important?

If The Voice becomes a reality, it would provide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities a means of directly informing and influencing the policy and legal decisions that impact their everyday lives.

It is important to note that The Voice will not have the power to veto any legislation passed into law by parliament.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is an advocate for The Voice. Getty

What will The Voice to Parliament consist of?

The national group will consist of 20 yet-to-be-determined individuals from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities who would consist of a balance of ages, genders, and locations.

It is important to note that whilst the group will have input into government proceedings, only elected members of government have the power to make any changes to legislation.

Will there be a referendum for Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

Yes, there will be a national referendum held sometime between October and December 2023.

It will be the first referendum since 1999 when voters choose to remain part of the Commonwealth, and not become a republic.

The referendum will ask Australians if they want to enshrine the Voice into our constitution, however, the exact wording has not yet been finalised.

The last referendum in Australia was held in 1999. Getty

Why is a referendum being held?

A national referendum is the only means of amending the Australian constitution.

The constitution has only been amended eight times since 1901, the year that Australia became a Federation.

Why do advocates of The Voice want it enshrined in the Constitution?

Several federal bodies that advocated on behalf of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have folded amidst changes in Federal government leadership and through a repealing of legislation.

By enshrining The Voice in the constitution The Voice would be protected, and therefore less vulnerable to future governments.