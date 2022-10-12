Crème fraîche, pronounced like 'krem fresh', is essentially a French version of sour cream. It is a slightly tangy and lightly acidic type of cream.

In France, crème fraîche was created from unpasteurised cream, which was naturally thickened by the bacteria it contained. However, because cream is pasteurised in Australia, fermenting agents with the right bacteria are added in order to thicken the mixture.

Although it is often confused with sour cream, there are a few distinct differences between the two. Crème fraîche has more of a velvety consistency than sour cream because it is higher in butterfat. As a result, it won't curdle or split when exposed to high temperatures like sour cream, so it ideal for thickening soups.

Crème fraîche is easily accessible in Aussie supermarkets and you should be able to find it on the shelf at your local Woolworths or Coles.

If you're feeling adventurous, have a go at making your own! All you need to do is add 1-2 tablespoons of buttermilk or yoghurt to a few cups of heavy cream. Put the mixture in a clear jar and leave it somewhere at room temperature overnight. Store it in the fridge and it should keep for 7-10 days.

There are many ways you can use crème fraîche in cooking! You can add it to scrambled eggs to make them more flavoursome, use to thicken soups or pasta sauces, or it can even be used as a side accompaniment for desserts such as fruity pies.

FAQ:

Can you eat crème fraîche while pregnant?

Yes, it is perfectly safe to eat crème fraîche when you're expecting.

How many calories does crème fraîche have?

According to the website, LiveStrong, a 2 tablespoons serving 'contains between 100 and 110 calories and 11 grams of fat, of which 7 grams are saturated'.

