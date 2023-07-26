What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI (artificial intelligence) language model, and it's part of a series of language models designed to generate human-like text and conversation based on prompts and questions asked by users.

Who made ChatGPT?

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research organisation that works on developing artificial intelligence technology to help benefit the world.

Who owns ChatGPT?

As of September 2021, ChatGPT is still owned and developed by OpenAI.

How can I access ChatGPT?

You can go directly to the ChatGPT website to create a free account and get started.

What is ChatGPT used for?

It is always learning and is super versatile, so you can use ChatGPT for a range of personal and business uses. Whether you are looking to write a article, resume or other type of text, or needing admin assistance like taking notes and providing to-do lists, or even needing help with building out a travel itinerary or healthy meal plan, ChatGPT can provide you with help for most things.

How does ChatGPT know to respond in the way that it does?

ChatGPT responds based on patterns and knowledge learned during its training process. It learned many things by reading lots of stories and websites, so when you ask it a question or talk to it, it uses what it learned to give answers.

Is ChatGPT free to use?

ChatGPT is available in free and paid versions. For the Free Access (OpenAI Playground), it was initially launched as a research preview, and during that period, it was freely accessible to users through the OpenAI Playground.

How much does ChatGPT cost?

For those wanting paid access, it is a a subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus that provides additional benefits for subscribers. The subscription offers benefits like general access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements. The pricing details and availability of the subscription may vary depending on the region.

What are the pros and cons of ChatGPT?

In terms of pros, these are the main ones:

Can understand and generate human-like text

Versatile and can be applied to various tasks

Very simple and easy to use

It is always learning and developing

Supports accessibility

When it comes to cons:

Free access is limited when servers are at capacity

Quality and accuracy is lacking

Doesn't have memory from previous interactions so can lack context

Depends on data it has been trained on

Unable to reason or understand deeply

Long text limits

Safety concerns

Is ChatGPT safe to use?

As stated by ChatGPT when we asked it the question:

"The safety of using ChatGPT depends on how it is used and the precautions taken by both the developers and users."

The main safety concerns are around:

Misinformation and bias

Inappropriate content

Lack of contextual understanding

Dependence on prompting

Ethical use by users and developers

With this in mind, ChatGPT have implemented moderation AI to warn or block certain types of unsafe content, opportunities for users to provide feedback and outlined a terms of service and use.

But, really?

Like all things on the internet, exercise common sense and a certain level of vigilance. Don't share personal and private information that you wouldn't be happy to share in public and like with any new technology, always do your own research first.