Queen Elizabeth has been the only monarch to feature on Australia's decimal currency which was founded in 1966 Getty

The $5 note will also be modified to feature King Charles' face, but we won't have to be in a rush to discard our current Queen Lizzie ones, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) confirms.

"All Australian banknotes issued from 1913 retain their legal tender status," an RBA spokesperson said.

"So, the currently circulating $5 banknotes would still be able to be used should a new banknote be issued as a result of a change in monarch."

Queen Elizabeth has been the only monarch to feature on Australia's decimal currency which was founded in 1966.

In 2023, Australian coins will be updated to feature King Charles III's face by the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra Getty

Despite being an ancient tradition for monarchs and emperors to have their heads stamped on coins, the Queen appeared on currency more than another other person in history.

It's a testament to her dutiful 70-year reign and her role as Head of State in the Commonwealth.

In May, the Royal Australian Mint unveiled a 50-cent coin to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The special coin features intertwining golden wattle branches and Lilly of the Valley flowers to showcase the close connection between Her Majesty and the Australian people.

WATCH BELOW: 10 unknown facts about The Queen

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.