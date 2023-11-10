Instagram

What does King Charles eat for breakfast?

King Charles kicks his day off with a protein-pack meal.

Royal journalist Tina Brown shared an insight into King Charles' diet in her book, The Palace Peppers.

She revealed that he has a peculiar appetite for nuts and seeds first thing in the morning... what an odd start to the day!

King Charles and Queen Camilla have their own chickens at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and therefore have fresh eggs on the breakfast menu very regularly.

His favourite breakfast is cheesy baked eggs... you can try it for yourself with the recipe posted to Clarence House's official Instagram.

Instagram

What does King Charles eat for lunch?

King Charles does not eat lunch.

Gordon Rayner, the King's former royal correspondent, shared that lunch is a "luxury" that interferes with his busy days of work.

Getty

What does King Charles eat for dinner?

As we know, King Charles is a big advocate for sustainability and therefore chooses to follow a mostly plant-based diet.

Both he and Queen Camilla love gardening... a lot of their produce that they eat is produced at their estate.

Back in 2021, King Charles spoke with BBC about his eating habits.

"For years I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week," he said.

King Charles loves Italian food, however, there's something odd that he adds to every meal he has.

Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, spoke with HELLO! and said that King Charles has a boiled egg with every single meal.

He also has a side salad with every meal... what a combination!

This isn't the King's only peculiar food quirk... he is a fan of his eggs coddled, in which he mashes in with his salad leaves to make a dressing.

"[King] Charles doesn't like chocolate, he doesn't like coffee, nor does he like garlic," Tinsley shared.

"We do have to consider these things when we're creating a menu for him."

Getty

What does King Charles drink?

It's only expected that British royalty love tea, however, King Charles is reportedly very particular with how his tea is prepared.

The Sunday Times has previously reported that he only likes his tea made with loose tea leaves in a teapot, "with the ration being one teaspoon of leaves per each cup of tea, plus one for the pot."

He then adds spoonfuls of organic honey straight to the teapot.

King Charles likes different temperatures depending on what tea he is having.

If he has green tea, the water must be heated to 70C, but if he is having Earl Grey tea, it must be 100C.