Despite popular belief, carbohydrates are in fact good for us!

We need them for energy production, digestive health, cardiovascular health, keeping us full, controlling our blood sugar, and mood, energy storage, building up macromolecules, sparing protein, and keeping us regular - and they taste good too!

They're just one of three macronutrients and we need them just as much as we need protein and fats.

