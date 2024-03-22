Ripley. Netflix

Ripley

In this Netflix original film based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels, a grifter is drawn into a world of wealth and privilege after being hired for a rather unusual job that takes him from the streets of New York to Italy.

But to achieve the high-flying life he wants, first, he must build an intricate web of lies and partake in his fair share of deceit, fraud, and murder.

Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning star.

Premieres April 4th.

SCOOP. Netflix

SCOOP

Inspired by very real, and very shocking events, SCOOP is a dramatised retelling of journalist Emily Maitlis' 2018 now infamous Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew about his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell all have starring roles.

Premieres April 5th.

Heartbreak High. Netflix

Heartbreak High

After racking up hundreds of millions of viewing hours, the question was never if Heartbreak High would be returning for a second season, but when it would premiere.

With fresh hotties, a new sports teacher, mystery assailant and high stakes race for school captain, life at Hartley High is more chaotic than ever, and we for one can't wait to tune and watch all the drama unfold.

Premieres April 11.

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer. Netflix

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer

British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr is returning to Netflix with his brand new comedy special Natural Born Killer.

Following in the footsteps of his 2021 special His Dark Material, nothing is off limits to the comedian who shares his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture, and consent.

Premieres April 16th.

The Circle: Season Six. Netflix

The Circle: Season Six

Our favourite social experiment is back for another season of online players flirting, befriending, and catfishing their way towards the ultimate cash prize as a top influencer.

If you've yet to tune into this social experiment, there's no time like the present to binge watch the previous five seasons.

Premieres April 17th.

Rebel Moon - Part Two Netflix

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver

This highly anticipated sequel by acclaimed director Zack Snyder to 2023's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire follows rebel warriors as the gear up to battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld.

Whether you've seen the first film, or have been on the edge of your seat waiting for the sequel, this action-packed sci-fi adventure makes for perfect weekend viewing.

Premieres April 19th.

The Gentlemen. Netflix

The Gentlemen

Following in the footsteps of Guy Ritchie's critically acclaimed 2019 film The Gentlemen, this spin-off series follows aristocratic Eddie (Theo James) as he inherits the family estate, unawares that it is home to an enormous weed empire run by a syndicate that has no intention of vacating.

Premieres March 7th.

Physical 100: Season 2. Netflix.

Physical 100: Season 2

After taking Netflix by storm in early 2023, this South Korean reality competition is set to return for a stellar second season this March.

100 new contestants will put their bodies on the line for the glory of having 'the ultimate physique', with new physical challenges that will take the fiery global competition to new heights.

Premieres March 19th.

3 Body Problem. Netflix

3 Body Problem

Based upon the best-selling book of the same name by Chinese science fiction author Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problems follows five brilliant friends as they make earth-shattering, world-ending discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential, mysterious alien threat emerges.

With an all-star cast that includes the likes of Benedict Wong and John Bradley, audiences are sure to be kept on the edge of their seats in this eight-episode sci-fi thriller.

Premieres March 21st.

Buying Beverley Hills. Netflix

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

Whether you love looking at luxury real estate or enjoy indulging in some drama-fueled reality television, season two of Buying Beverley Hills will tick both boxes.

The show follows top Los Angeles real estate agents Mauricio Umansky and his daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes, high-reward world of luxury real estate, friendships, and even a little romance.

Premieres March 22nd.

Is It Cake? Netflix

Is It Cake: Season 3