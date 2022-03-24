JJ Fong. Supplied

JJ Fong

New Zealand actress and producer JJ Fong will take on the role of Amy Kwan, an investigative journalist and Liv’s best friend.

Fans will recognise JJ for her roles as Alice Lee in the hit NZ television programme Go Girls, Betty in Step Dave and Jessica in Flat3 and its subsequent spin-offs.

Genevieve Mooy. Supplied

Genevieve Mooy

Taking on the role of Liv’s mum in the new series is Genevieve Mooy, who will star as Lorraine Healy.

The Aussie actress has appeared in films such as The Dish, The Battle for Jericho and Escape from Pretoria. She was also a regular on the first two series of Frontline.

Lachlan Buchanan. Supplied

Lachlan Buchanan

Lachlan Buchanan will be acting as Liv’s brother Gaz Healy in the upcoming Netflix series, with film credits such as Behaving Badly, Newcastle and Some Freaks.

He’s also known for his television work spread across Australia and the United States on shows such as Blue Water High, Home and Away, Working Class, Pretty Little Liars, Castle, and The Young and the Restless.

Remy Hii. Supplied

Remy Hii

Remy Hii will bring to life the character Dalbert Tan, Gaz’s fiancé, in Wellmania. He has previously starred as Van Tuong Nguyen in Better Man, Hudson Walsh in Neighbours, and Prince Jingim in Marco Polo.

The actor also appeared in the Australian television crime drama Harrow, the series Sisters, romantic comedy film Crazy Rich Asians, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Alexander Hodge. Getty

Alexander Hodge

Alexander Hodge will take on the role of Liv’s love interest, Isaac Huang, after previously starring as the love interest to Molly in Insecure.

He has also acted in Modern Family, High Maintenance, Law & Order, Tommy, and a supporting role in the Netflix movie, Resort to Love.

Simone Kessell. Supplied

Simone Kessell

Taking on the role of Helen King, Editor-in-Chief of The Sydney Standard in the series, Simone Kessell has also recently appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Night Agent.

Virginie Laverdure. Supplied

Virginie Laverdure

Virginie Laverdure will star as Liv’s New York editor, Valerie Jones, and the actress is best known for her work in La Brea, Wakefield and The Gloaming.

Johnny Carr. Supplied

Johnny Carr

Johnny Carr will take on the role of Amy’s husband, Doug Henderson, after appearing as Kevin 'Simmo' Fitzsimons in Five Bedrooms.

The actor is also recognised for his work in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Secret Daughter.