"Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone," Prince Charles´ office revealed.



A royal spokeswoman confirmed to AFP earlier they were "following government advice" about the outbreak, which has gripped the UK and much of the world.

Her Majesty also announced last week that she had cancelled some public engagements for next week due to the outbreak.



“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed.

“In consultation with the medical household and government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the Palace statement continued. “Audiences will continue as usual.”