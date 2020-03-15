WATCH: Prince Charles awkwardly denies handshake amid coronavirus fear
A clip of Charles awkwardly denying a handshake amid coronavirus fear has gone viral.
- by
Mark Brook
A clip of Prince Charles awkwardly denying a handshake amid coronavirus fear has gone viral.
In the video, the Prince of Wales can be seen offering a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead opting for a a prayer-like gesture amid the coronavirus pandemic.
SEE IT: Charles awkwardly denies handshake amid coronavirus fear
The exchange happened as he greeted guests at the Prince's Trust Awards held at the London Palladium.
In other news, the 71-year-old’s royal engagements in Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan have been canned because of the virus outbreak.
Queen Elizabeth II´s eldest son was due to start the eight-day, three-nation tour from next Wednesday, with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, by his side for the last two legs.
Prince Charles' awkward handshake encounter has gone viral.
Getty
In the video, the Prince of Wales can be seen offering a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead opting for a a prayer-like gesture amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Getty
"Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone," Prince Charles´ office revealed.
A royal spokeswoman confirmed to AFP earlier they were "following government advice" about the outbreak, which has gripped the UK and much of the world.
The royal quickly was seen laughing after the awkward exchange.
Getty
Her Majesty also announced last week that she had cancelled some public engagements for next week due to the outbreak.
“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed.
Prince Charles.
Getty
“In consultation with the medical household and government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the Palace statement continued. “Audiences will continue as usual.”