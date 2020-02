The AFL bad boy allegedly made a sexual remark about host Fifi Box which resulted in Cooke hitting the dump button. Getty

This is the second time he was cut off air in a matter of days.

Capper was discussing his friendship with Charlie Sheen on the same show, when he seemingly made a reference to drug use.

“There were more lines than Falls Creek,” Capper said.

Fevola quickly responded: “Press dump,” meaning Capper’s comments were erased from the live broadcast.

Capper with his friend, Hollywood actor, Charlie Sheen. Instagram

Cooke added: “I can never understand what (Capper) says, but Fev who speaks fluent Warwick Capper ... apparently he said something offensive, and I’ve had to dump him.”

Fevola quipped: “It’s not offensive, but it shouldn’t be on air.”

Capper later spoke to Confidential about the incident, saying the radio hosts ‘f***ing unexciting p*****s’ and that he is good for ratings.