VIVID is celebrating 14 years in 2023. VIVID Sydney

What are the main attractions at VIVID Sydney?

Light installations are located across the Sydney CBD, specifically the eight-kilometre Vivid Sydney Light Walk which includes Circular Quay, The Rocks, Barangaroo, and Darling Harbour.

Additional attractions are located around Taronga Zoo, Wynyard Station, The Goods Line, and Central Station.

As always, iconic buildings such as the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, Museum of Contemporary Art, and Customs House will be lit up.

The largest drone show in the Southern Hempisphere will be on display across six exclusive nights. VIVID Sydney

A nightly water and light show will also return to Darling Harbour, with impressive 80-metre water shooters, flames, projection, and pyrotechnics.

Not to be missed is the biggest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere - Written in the Stars - which will take place for 10 incredible minutes at 9:10pm on the 28th and 31st of May, as well as the 4th, 7th, 12th, and 14th of June.

We can't wait to see what VIVID organisers have planned! VIVID Sydney

And for the first time, unused tunnels under Wynyard Station will be opened to the public in an immersive experience called ‘Dark Spectrum’.

Using light to “mimic the human experience,” Dark Spectrum will span across 900 metres, broken into eight rooms, each one representing an element of the lived human experience.

“Diving beneath the surface of what is now one of the city’s busiest railway lines, Dark Spectrum is a truly mesmerising and engaging experience for visitors to explore Sydney in a whole new way,” VIVID Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said.

“I am excited we get to shine a light on unknown spaces across the city.”

Unused tunnels are being opened to the public for the first time. VIVID Sydney

Does VIVID Sydney cost any money?

Despite sending the NSW Government’s electricity bill through the roof, the vast majority of light displays and installations are free for members of the public to view, walk through and engage with.

There will now be an entrance fee for the Royal Botanic Gardens. VIVID Sydney

Controversially, this year the previously free VIVID installations at the Royal Botanic Gardens will require an entry fee to view.

To walk through the “after-dark oasis of botanical brilliance” at the Royal Botanic Gardens, adults will be charged $40, children under the age of 13 will be charged $28 and families with two kids will be required to pay a steep $128 to enter.

A full list of official ticketed VIVID Sydney events can be found here.