Virginia Roberts makes it known that she is not suicidal as she claims evil people want her silenced

"I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP. If something happens to me - in the sake of my family - do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quietened," she wrote.

Her concerns come after pathologist Dr Michael Baden, who worked on the OJ Simpson case, claimed that Epstein was murdered in prison by strangulation rather than hanging.

Dr Baden the added if it turns out Epstein was actually murdered "a number of people would have to be involved".

The Trumps with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell BBC

Speaking to the BBC, Virginia said she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was just 17 in 2001 at Ghislaine Maxwell's home London, in New York and the US Virgin Islands.

"It was a really scary time in my life," she said.

"[Prince Andrew] knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth.

"It was disgusting. He got up and said thanks and walked out and I sat there in bed, I felt horrified and ashamed and dirty."

But the Prince has denied the allegations, claiming the infamous photo of them together is forged and that he was at a Pizza Express in Woking the night it was meant to be taken.