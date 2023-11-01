Virgin Voyages has announced the ultimate Black Friday sale... this is one you definitely don't want to miss out on!

If you book between 16 November to 30 November, you can save 30 per cent on any voyages departing between 16 November 2023 and 31 December 2024.

Virgin Voyages offer the premium cruise experience, visiting some of the most incredible destinations such as New Zealand, Greece and Spain.

WATCH NOW: Virgin Voyages Is... Article continues after video.