All you need to know about Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages offer an elevated cruise experience, giving you the chance to relax and unwind.
The cruises include the necessities as well as many luxurious additions.
With free Wi-Fi, essential drinks, immersive entertainment, Michelin-inspired menus at over 20 eateries and unlimited group fitness classes such as yoga, spinning and HIIT, you'll be living the movie-star lifestyle.
So, what are the most important things to know?
- No kids allowed. Virgin Voyages are strictly 18+.
- Cabins sleep two people and there are multiple different options at different price ranges. The 'average per cabin' prices below represent the middle ground price for cabins but is representative of the cost covering two people.
- Food is included.
- Group workouts are included.
- They have a Redemption Spa. This includes a salt room, mud room, steam room, sauna and hot and cold plunge pools.
- All essential drinks are included whether that be still or sparkling water, drip-coffee, non-pressed juice, soft drink or tea. Alcohol is not included... a bar tab is necessary and with their Black Friday sale, a free bar tab is included!
- They offer on-board entertainment and events.
- Some cruises are only one-way, so don't expect to be brought back to your starting point and research the cruises first.
Here are some of the Virgin Voyages itinerary highlights:
Resilient Pacific New Year's Ahoy (14 nights)
Destinations: Melbourne, Burnie, Hobart, Sydney, Picton, Napier, Tauranga and Auckland.
RRP: AUD$9,926 average per cabin.
"During this once-in-a-lifetime voyage, you’ll visit the best of New Zealand’s South and North Islands, and get a full day to explore Tauranga, a city that offers endless water activities and magnificent views from every angle," Virgin Voyages advertises.
The Irresistible Med (7 nights)
Destinations: Barcelona, Toulon, Marina di Carrara, Ajaccio, Corsica, Ibiza and Barcelona.
RRP: AUD$5,278 average per cabin.
If the Mediterranean has always been on your bucket list, this cruise might just be the most luxurious way to do it!
Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems (7 nights)
Destinations: Piraeus (Athens), Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu and Piraeus (Athens).
RRP: AUD$5,656 average per cabin.
The ultimate Greece experience. The views are breathtaking!
Fire & Sunset Soirees (4 nights)
Destinations: Miami, Key West, Beach Club at Bimini and Miami.
RRP: AUD$2,808 average per cabin.
"Cruise from vibrant Miami to Key West for a day spent splashing around in the cerulean waters or exploring the lively downtown scene. Afterwards, you’ll head to our private Beach Club experience in Bimini, Bahamas," Virgin Voyages advertises.
Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles (7 nights)
Destinations: San Juan, Oranjestad, Willemstad, Fort-de-France, Basseterre and San Juan.
RRP: AUD$5,686 average per cabin.
These names can be a bit confusing, however, you will be sailing to Aruba, Curaçao, Martinique, and St. Kitts and Nevis.
Sounds ideal!
These are just five of the endless number of voyages they offer, spreading across the globe.
Virgin Voyages have recently announced nine new Australian ports of call including Broome, Port Douglas, Brisbane and Mooloolaba.
They also offer many voyages just around Australian and South Pacific if you want a more local holiday.
Some of the Australian & South Pacific voyages include:
- Resilient Pacific Island Holidays (6 nights), to Melbourne, Burnie, Hobart and Melbourne.
- Melbourne to Tasmania and back (5 nights), to Melbourne, Burnie, Hobart and Melbourne.
- Sydney, Melbourne and Burnie (3 nights), to Sydney, Burnie and Melbourne.
- New Zealand Fjords and Australia Shores (12 nights), to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney.
- Eden Explorer: From Sydney to Eden (3 nights), to Sydney, Eden and Sydney.
