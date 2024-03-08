Our tails are wagging over this news! Getty

"Almost 70 percent of Australian households have a pet, so this announcement is really significant for a large proportion of the country," Jayne shared in an official press release announcing the exciting news.

"It's also a great thing for pet-friendly accommodation providers who will benefit greatly from increased connectivity and the ease for travelers to fly with their pets," she added.

"It really will be a whole new economy for pet travel in Australia."

Animals will still be able to fly in the cargo hold. Getty

Whilst details are yet to be confirmed, pets who travel in the cabin must be in approved pet carriers stowed under the seat in front and will not be allowed to roam freely or sit in your lap.

Extra fees will of course be involved. Virgin has yet to confirm which domestic routes will offer the service.

Approved assistance animals can of course still fly for free in the cabin at no additional cost. Pets will also still be able to fly in the cargo hold.

The cat is out of the bag! Getty

Whilst some Australians have celebrated the news, there is a cause for concern, especially for those who suffer from allergies.

According to the airline, the use of cabin airflow dynamics and hospital-grade HEPA filtration would significantly reduce the risk of allergy-triggering particles being circulated onboard.

"We also want to point out that pets in cabin flights work effectively overseas and we believe there's no reason why they won't work in Australia too," a spokesperson shared with the ABC.