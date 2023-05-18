Air Fryer Lasagna Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 large brown onions, diced
- 1/2 bunch celery, diced
- 4 carrots, diced
- 1kg Pork and Veal Mince
- 2 stems of rosemary
- 1 tbsp of thyme
- 4 cans of Italian diced tomatoes
- 650mls of Shiraz
- Salt and pepper
- 2 packs of lasagna sheets
Cheesy White Sauce
- 100kg butter
- 2bsp plain flour
- 1 litre full cream milk
- 1 cup pizza cheese
Instructions
- Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the diced onions, celery, and carrots and saute for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the pork and veal mince to the saucepan and stir until combined. Add the diced tomatoes, rosemary, thyme, and the Shiraz minus 1 glass to the saucepan. Stir until combined.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover the saucepan with a lid and simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
- While the meat sauce is simmering, prepare the cheesy white sauce. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and whisk until the mixture is smooth.
- Add the milk and continue to whisk until the mixture is smooth and thickened. When the sauce is nearly boiling, add the pizza cheese and stir until melted.
- Remove the rosemary stems from the meat sauce and discard.
- To assemble the lasagne, start by spreading a layer of meat sauce on the bottom of a large baking dish. Add a layer of lasagna sheets on top of the meat sauce. Repeat the layers of meat sauce, cheese sauce, and lasagne sheets until all the meat sauce is used up. Pour the cheesy white sauce over the top of the lasagna.
- Bake in your air fryer on the Bake setting at 180 degrees for 30 minutes, or until the lasagna is golden brown and the cheesy white sauce is bubbling. Remove it from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes before serving.
View the recipe Tik Tok here.