Vintage Stores in Sydney

Are you hunting for second-hand treasure on a budget? Then you’ll love thrift shopping around the streets of Sydney! It’s easy to find loads of cheap, high-quality, and timeless pieces all over town. Thanks to the shift in trends, vintage fashion in Sydney is the go-to choice for fashionistas, collectors, and shoppers alike. As a bonus, you can even cash in on your old “junk” by putting your authentic items up for consignment!

The 10 Best Vintage Shops in Sydney

In case you’re wondering, “where are the best vintage stores near me?” we’ve got you covered. While you can locate most shops online, we’ve narrowed them down to reveal our top picks for the best vintage clothing stores in Sydney!

10. Retro Couture Vintage Boutique Studio

Nail your vintage looks by shopping for recycled clothes from the 1950s to the 1970s. Whether you’re searching for something budget-friendly or premium, there’s something for every style. Fun fact: it doubles as a photography studio for models and brands!

Location: 8/137 Hunter St, Newcastle

Store Hours: 9:00am to 5:30am

Price Range: $AUD50 to $AUD320

Website: retro-couture-vintage-boutique.business.site

9. C’s Flashback

If you’re a fan of Australian and American vintage garments, this is the place to be! You’ll be flashing back to the good old days with their selection of grunge jackets, classy outerwear, playful graphic tees, and fashionable accessories.

Location: 314 Crown Street, Surry Hills

Store Hours: 10:00am to 6:00pm

Website: csflashback.com.au

8. Fabrique Vintage

You’ll get blasted into the past as you browse through the unique trinkets and used fashion items! From denim pieces and coats to footwear and headwear, it’s a true melting pot of different cultures, styles, and eras.

Location: 1 Wilson St, Newtown

Store Hours: 10:30am to 6:00pm

Price Range: $AUD27 to $AUD209

Website: facebook.com/FabriqueVintage

7. The Sleeveless Society

Sophisticated and luxurious, you’ll feel like a VIP customer while browsing through their one-off pieces and hand-picked items. You can even consign your high-end items when you walk in!

Location: 247 Bronte Road, Waverley

Store Hours: 10:00am to 5:00pm

Price Range: $AUD90 to $AUD595

Website: thesleevelesssociety.com.au

6. Blue Works Vintage Clothing

This store has all the essentials for menswear and workwear sourced from Europe and Asia. Choose from their racks of high-quality denim, leather, and military jackets along with work boots and stylish hats!

Location: Sussex Arcade Shop 10/631 George Street

Store Hours: 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Price Range: $AUD88 to $AUD535

Website: blueworkstore.com

5. Storeroom Vintage

Get ready to climb the stairway to vintage heaven! This place is home to old school graphic tees, designer jackets, sporty sweatshirts, and women’s tops from the 70s to the 2000s. It’s also a trusted store among stylish celebrities!

Location: 316-318 Crown St, Surry Hills

Store Hours: 10:30am to 6:00pm

Price Range: $AUD40 to $AUD95

Website: storeroomvintage.co

4. Potts Point Vintage

This one-stop-shop is full of luxury items from the 1920s and beyond! The wide variety of designer men’s and women’s clothing, oil paintings, collectibles, and leather goods will amaze you.

Location: 2/8A Hughes St, Potts Point

Store Hours: 10:00am to 5:30pm

Price Range: $85 to $AUD345

Website: pottspointvintage.com.au

3. Miss Brown Vintage

If you’re looking for silk and lace dresses that showcase old Hollywood glam, this boutique will give you the fix you’ve been looking for! They sell designer labels, classic apparel, bags, and accessories from the 50s to the 90s.

Location: Surry Hills, 332 Crown Street

Store Hours: 10:00am to 6:00pm

Price Range: $AUD65 to $AUD195

Website: miss-brown-vintage-melbourne.myshopify.com

2. Cream on Crown

If you’re familiar with this thrifty hot spot, then you know all about their crazy sales and hip clothing! They have lots of other branches all over Australia, ready to cater to the nostalgic style of every modern teen.

Location: 317 King St, Newtown

Store Hours: 9:30am to 5:30pm

Price Range: $AUD15 to $AUD50

Website: creamonvintage.com

1. The Vintage Clothing Shop

This is one of the best vintage clothing shops in Sydney, and you’ll find tons of classic timepieces from the 1880s up to the 1980s. They offer a wide range of costumes, high-end brands, and jewellery that will take you back to the good old days!

Location: Shop 7, St James Arcade, 80 Castlereagh Street

Store Hours: 10:30am to 6:00pm

Price Range: $10 to $150

Website: facebook.com/TheVintageClothingShopAustralia

Go Vintage

Going vintage is the trend that never ends! Now that you know where to find the city’s hidden gems, you’re ready to go on your next thrifting adventure. Whether you’re all about the cheapest thrills or the most expensive stuff, you’re sure to find something that’ll add a piece of history to your home and wardrobe!

