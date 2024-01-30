William McInness is the iconic voice of the now famous 1968 VB television ad. Victoria Bitters

But now, this anthem is being changed to simply read "a hard-earned thirst means a whole lot more," to show the diverse capability and skills needed for hard-working jobs.

According to Carlton & United Breweries' Head of Classic Beer Sarah Wilcox, the two new ads were created to encourage and celebrate the Aussies who were working smarter, not harder.

"VB has always stood for an honest day's work and the blood, sweat, and tears that go into that. But it's time to redefine what hard work means," she shared in an official press release announcing the historic news.

"Hard work is not just physical. It's about celebrating the skills and technical capability of hard working Aussies to get the job done properly."

In the traditional ads of the '70s, '80s, and '90s, a succession of men working in labour intensive and quintessentially "blokey" jobs were depicted.

But now, the idea of an honest day's work has been re-defined and celebrated in a cheeky new way.

In one, an arborist is seen using maths to safely fell a tree between two buildings whilst the second ad shows a motorbike rider fixing up his broken bike in the middle of the outback.

"We know the VB ads and anthem are as iconic as our beer. VB is still best-served ice cold, but the world has changed since the ads first aired in the 1980s, and we think these new ads reflect that," Ms. Wilcox added in reference to the intellectual skills showcased by the men in both ads as they problem solved on the spot.