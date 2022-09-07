Jess and Lisa have confirmed they don't plan to split anytime soon. Instagram

Shortly after, Lisa posted a teaser to her new solo track song ‘Crusin’ on my Own’ with the caption, “I’m going solo.” She added that the song is set to drop on September 7, 2022.

Later, Jess also posted a short clip from her new project ‘Seeing Stars’ with the caption “ARE YOU ON MY TEAM" - which happened to feature the very same release date as her twin!

Thankfully, the girls have since confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that there's no bad blood between the notoriously close siblings, and the move was in fact a publicity stunt for an alcohol brand.

“The Veronicas are absolutely still together,” Jess Origliasso told The Daily Telegraph.

“We are 100 per cent still going. We can’t afford to split The Veronicas just yet," she continued, adding that fans can expect some new music from the duo in the near future.

Lisa Origliasso added, “It has been really empowering to be able to step away for a minute and go, ‘what do I want to do here? What do I want to write about? What do I want to say?’”

“Even though we are identical twins and people know us as a unit and there is so much power we find in that, to have an opportunity as creatives to be able to step out of that for the first time ever and for such a wonderful empowering message has been entirely transformative on a whole other level.”

Apparently, the project that sparked headlines was masterminded by Vodka Cruiser for a campaign titled 'The Solo Project which is “committed to removing barriers to female and femme fun”.

Sexologist and girlfriend of athlete Dylan Alcott, Chantelle Otten, is also reportedly a part of the campaign.

However, it seems that some eagle-eyed fans had already cottoned onto the theory that the entire move was a stunt prior to the girls revealing it.

“Confused as hell about The Veronicas going solo but the fact they are both releasing their singles on Wednesday at the same time has me thinking it’s some sort of PR stunt?" one fan wrote.

"At least they are still commenting on each other's posts so they aren't feuding like when demon Rose was around,” wrote another fan referring to Jess’ ex Ruby Rose.

Well played, ladies!