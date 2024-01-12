Vera actress Brenda Blethyn has revealed that she is unsure if the popular detective series will return for any future episodes.

According to the 77-year-old, the future of the beloved British show is currently up in the air, leaving fans in anguish about its fate, and when they can expect to see new mysteries play out on their television screens.

The surprising admission came during a January 2024 interview with The Mirror where Brenda disclosed that apart from the already filmed season 13 which features three new episodes that will commence airing in Australia from mid-January, Vera was currently on a hiatus of sorts.