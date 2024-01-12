Vera actress Brenda Blethyn has revealed that she is unsure if the popular detective series will return for any future episodes.
WATCH NOW: True Detective season four trailer. Article continues after video.
According to the 77-year-old, the future of the beloved British show is currently up in the air, leaving fans in anguish about its fate, and when they can expect to see new mysteries play out on their television screens.
The surprising admission came during a January 2024 interview with The Mirror where Brenda disclosed that apart from the already filmed season 13 which features three new episodes that will commence airing in Australia from mid-January, Vera was currently on a hiatus of sorts.
The future of Vera is currently unclear.
ITV
"At the moment there's nothing planned," she admitted candidly.
"But that's not to say they're not talking about it. There might be a winding up. I don't know."
Fans can breathe a sigh of relief however because the show has yet to be officially cancelled by ITV.
In fact, Brenda herself shared that the upcoming release of book 12 in the Vera series on August 29th, 2024 - The Dark Wives - by author Anna Cleeves could influence the show's trajectory.
Season 13 of Vera will begin airing from mid January, 2024 in Australia.
Getty
Speaking with New Idea in late 2023, Brenda admitted that she never could have anticipated just how popular the show would become, revealing that her fame felt "intrusive" at certain points in time.
"I don't court that kind of publicity," she shared with us.