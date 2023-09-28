It's the combination we never saw coming. Supplied

"Australia's much-loved spread, Vegemite, turns, 100 years young on October 25 - so it's fitting that Taco Bell's most Aussie taco yet includes one of the nation's most iconic food brands. We're excited to see Aussies embrace this new and unique taco that tastes like Australia," Matt Gray, General Manager of Marketing at BEGA Group said in an official press release.

"At Taco Bell, we're big on food that's crunchy, cheesy and saucy. We love big, bold flavours. Adding Vegemite to our hugely popular Cheesy G Taco just makes sense. I'd say it is the perfect way to celebrate International Taco," Andrew Howie, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell Australia added.

Filled to the brim with beef, the Mitey G is topped with Zesty Ranch sauce and cheese and comes in a warm, cheesy flatbread on the outside of the taco shell.

Since 2019, Taco Bell have opened 40 stores in Australia. Getty

For those brave enough to try the Mitey G taco for themselves you'll have to get in quick!

Released to celebrate International Taco Day on October 4th, the menu item is only available to purchase from Saturday, September 30 until Wednesday, October 4th.

There are currently 40 Taco Bell stores nationwide in Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

The Mitey G is available to purchase for just $6.95 while stocks last.