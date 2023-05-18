Supplied

The coins are part of a limited run of three million, with a new design released into cash tills across Woolworths stores nationwide over a three-week period.

All three coins have a different coloured circle that outlines the design inside - yellow, red, and black (the Vegemite brand colours) and have been designed by Royal Australian Mint designer Aaron Baggio.

Each coin features a unique design, ranging from a slice of Vegemite toast with the words "Tastes like Australia" whilst another features a child enjoying a slice of Vegemite on toast with the words "Happy Little Vegemite."

There is also a coin that simply depicts a jar of the pantry staple with the words "100 Mitey Years" inscribed on the bottom of the coin.

Woolworths Brand and Marketing Director Jane Saleh said that the supermarket giant had long supported the Vegemite brand and was thrilled to be taking part in its birthday celebrations.

"It's been a staple in the shopping baskets of Australians for years; we're delighted to be part of the celebrations for this iconic brands centenary."

Vegemite will officially turn 100 on October 25th, 2023.