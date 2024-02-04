Supplied

GIFT BAGS

What you'll need:

Paper gift bags (red, pink, white, or craft)

Acrylic paint

Medium paint brush

Water for cleaning paintbrushes

Hot glue gun and glue sticks

Double-sided tape and foam tape

Scissors

Pompoms

Paper pads and plain card stock

Instructions:

Open up your paper bags so they can stand upright. Lay out all your materials so you can see everything you have to decorate your bags with. Use the paintbrush to paint brush strokes to decorate a bag. This doesn't need to be perfect, the natural brush stroke looks nice by itself or you can paint a particular design if you like. Be careful not to use too much paint as the paper bag may soften. Allow to dry. Turn on the hot glue gun and glue pompoms onto a bag in a random pattern or again you can glue a particular design such as a love heart of the first letter of your valentine's name. Lastly, cut out various paper shapes or letters using scissors and stick them onto bags using either double-sided tape or foam tape if you would like to create a 3D effect on your bags. Once you've finished your bags, filled with goodies and give them to loved ones!

Supplied

CROCHET ENVELOPE

What you'll need:

'Value ball' Stash 8 ply 50g balls, 2 colours per envelope

5mm crochet hook

Scissors, yarn needle, tape measure

Finished measurements:

Small 11.5 x 11.5 cm

Large 13 x 13cm

Tension:

Tension is not essential for this pattern. Chain 30 (36) using a 4.5mm crochet hook. 1st row - DC into second ch from hook and in each stitch across 29 (35) sts, turn 2nd row - Ch 1, dc into every st across. Continue in this way until the work is a square shape.

Instructions: