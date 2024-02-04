GIFT BAGS
What you'll need:
- Paper gift bags (red, pink, white, or craft)
- Acrylic paint
- Medium paint brush
- Water for cleaning paintbrushes
- Hot glue gun and glue sticks
- Double-sided tape and foam tape
- Scissors
- Pompoms
- Paper pads and plain card stock
Instructions:
- Open up your paper bags so they can stand upright.
- Lay out all your materials so you can see everything you have to decorate your bags with.
- Use the paintbrush to paint brush strokes to decorate a bag. This doesn't need to be perfect, the natural brush stroke looks nice by itself or you can paint a particular design if you like. Be careful not to use too much paint as the paper bag may soften. Allow to dry.
- Turn on the hot glue gun and glue pompoms onto a bag in a random pattern or again you can glue a particular design such as a love heart of the first letter of your valentine's name.
- Lastly, cut out various paper shapes or letters using scissors and stick them onto bags using either double-sided tape or foam tape if you would like to create a 3D effect on your bags.
- Once you've finished your bags, filled with goodies and give them to loved ones!
CROCHET ENVELOPE
What you'll need:
- 'Value ball' Stash 8 ply 50g balls, 2 colours per envelope
- 5mm crochet hook
- Scissors, yarn needle, tape measure
Finished measurements:
- Small 11.5 x 11.5 cm
- Large 13 x 13cm
Tension:
Tension is not essential for this pattern. Chain 30 (36) using a 4.5mm crochet hook. 1st row - DC into second ch from hook and in each stitch across 29 (35) sts, turn 2nd row - Ch 1, dc into every st across. Continue in this way until the work is a square shape.
Instructions:
- Small Envelope: Starting at the flap corner DC around all 4 edges of the square in a contrasting colour, with 1dc, 1ch, 1dc in each corner st. Fold the work so 3 corners meet in the middle and sc the 2 seams in the original colour.
- Large Envelope: Fold so 3 corners meet in the middle. Sew the 2 seams using the same colour yarn. Using a contrast colour slip st around the flap of the envelope.
- Finishing: Do not press. Work in all loose ends and insert a personalised Valentine's card.