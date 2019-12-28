The pair dates from 1996-1998. Getty

“Kerry and I never touched each other. Not really. We would only hug - but the chemistry was intense.”



James and Tziporah first met in 1993 and were engaged in 1996, but later broke up in 1998.

Tziporah told The Weekend Australian that she “wanted Kerry” and the feeling was mutual. Getty

James went onto marry Jodhi Meares and Erica Baxter before his brief engagement to Mariah Carey.

Tziporah goes on to claim that the love of her life is Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren, whom she met while working in Japan.

Lundgren is best known for his role in Rocky IV.

The one time TV star and Sirens actress, who was formerly known as Kate Fischer, took a break from the limelight to work in aged care, before last year re-emerging in the press with her whopping 50kg weight loss.