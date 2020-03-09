Ten's head honchos are allegedly considering their options regarding erri-Anne. Matrix

“Studio 10 has become a promo vehicle for the network’s primetime shows, with day-old Hollywood gossip from the internet in between,” the insider explains.

Fans have also expressed disappointment in KAK of late.

“Being subjected to watching KAK five days a week is torture. What is the point of having Ding Dong and the newest member. They are barely seen because of the KAK show,” one Instagram follower shared.

Another wrote: “Sorry, but I can’t stand listening to KAK + her opinionated judgements!”

Last year Kerri-Anne was forced to apologise for “slut shaming” guest Antoinette Lattouf. The 66-year-old had asked Antoinette, “Did you forget your pants today?” before suggesting she’s “going to be thirsty”.

The network quickly released a statement apologising for her actions: “Kerri-Anne called Antoinette over the weekend and apologised for her comment. She reiterated her comment was not intended to cause offence. They had a respectful conversation and Antoinette accepted her apology.”

The incident came shortly after presenter Yumi Stynes told her she was “sounding racist” during a debate about Australia Day and Invasion

Day protesters.

“Has any one of them been out to the outback where children, babies and 5-year-olds are being raped, their mothers are being raped, their sisters are being raped?” Kerri-Anne said.

After public outcry, the media watchdog cleared the incident, but the network certainly didn’t forget it. And now with failing ratings, has the TV veteran taken it too far? Is this the end of her tenure?

Channel 10 has denied to New Idea that KAK is leaving the show: 'Sarah, Angela, Joe, Kerri-Anne, Narelda, Denise and Natarsha are all well respected and permanent members of the Studio 10 family which is how it will stay.'

