Why “T or D” Is Such A Good Game

The best thing about truth or dare is that it’s flexible: it can be dirty, funny, sexy, sweet, or outrageous as you’d like. You can get a lot of ideas from taking questions from an online generator or coming up with ones on your own – really, the only limit is how imaginative you phrase the questions! Or alternatively, how game your entire group is to go along with them.

Good dares are a little more difficult to think about because you need to take the vibe into account. But truth questions are easier and can spark fun conversations – or lead to interesting dares. If you’re having a little get-together soon and want to get the gossip train going, then here’s a list for you.

The Best Truth Or Dare Questions, Categorised

For Guys

If you’ve ever wanted to ask your guy friends something but thought it was too embarrassing. Well now’s your chance!

What’s a “girly” thing that you like doing? Is there any other guy you know that you find attractive? What’s a “guy thing” that you actually can’t do? Boxers or briefs? Why? What’s the best compliment you’ve ever gotten? When’s the last time you cried in a movie? How long do you wait before you contact a girl you’re interested in? What’s the best kiss you’ve ever had? Be honest! Do you wash your hands every time you use the bathroom? Do you ever wish you were a girl?

For Girls

Time to spill the tea and unpack and the spiciest stories of all time!

What was the most embarrassing moment of your life? What’s the most cringey text message you’ve ever received? What’s your biggest insecurity? What’s a beauty secret that you don’t share with just anyone? What’s something unconventional about a guy you find really attractive? What did you do last Valentine’s Day? Have you ever broken up with someone over text? If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? And why? Who was the most unconventional crush you’ve ever had? What’s something that women can do better than men?

For Kids

Some of these questions work for teens and kids as well – just keep it a little more PG if there are younger ones in the group.

When’s the last time you wet the bed? How old were you? Who’s the cutest person in your class? Who's your least favourite teacher? Who do you hate the most in the entire world? When’s the last time you lied to your parents? What was it about? What do you like the most about the person sitting next to you? Have you ever swore at your parents? What’s the longest you’ve gone without showering? Have you ever been fake sick to get out of school? What’s your biggest fear?

For Couples

They say communication makes relationships stronger, right? You can play this in pairs or in a group of couples, if you’re all feeling particularly cheeky.

What’s a non-sexual thing your partner does that excites you? PDA: yay or nay? What’s your favourite thing about your partner? Is there something about the other person that you find cheesy yet loveable at the same time? What was your most embarrassing sex moment? Who’s your celebrity crush? What’s the most childish thing you do? Of all the people you know, who has the most beautiful eyes? Is there a time where you enjoy your partner not being around? What do you think is the “thing” that makes the two of you just work together?

All In Good Fun

Remember that a game of truth or dare is only as fun as you’d allow it to be, so make sure that the questions you ask are appropriate. And if you KNOW you’re going to play, prepare for a few far-out questions or curveballs that hit close to home. Don’t be a spoilsport and have fun!

