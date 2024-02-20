Play School star Trisha Goddard, 66, has revealed some heartbreaking health news.
Trisha, who hosted the Australian children's show in the 1990s, has announced the return of her breast cancer. She was originally diagnosed back in 2008, however, this time, the cancer cannot be cured.
WATCH NOW: Playschool Favourites honour 50 years of favourite children's program Play S chool at the 2016 Logies. Article continues after video.
Trisha revealed the news to her fans in an Instagram post on February 19, 2024, posting a photo from a shoot with HELLO! showing her newly shaved head.
"Doing this is tough. .. I’ve been keeping a difficult secret for 19 months now, but like my new hairstyle – I can’t hide it anymore," she captioned the post before linking her exclusive interview with HELLO!
When talking to the publication she was joined by her husband Allen, and discussed the unfortunate discovery.
“It’s not going to go away,” she said,
“And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear.
“But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed.”
Trisha at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, where she hosted the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in the 90s.
Trisha has kept the news relatively under wraps despite having found out about it 19 months ago.
"I can't lie; I can't keep making up stories," she says. "It gets to a stage, after a year and a half, when keeping a secret becomes more of a burden than anything else."
She has been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, also known as stage 4 breast cancer. This means she can be treated, but unfortunately, there is no cure.
"I didn't want to read words like 'dying' and 'terminal' or 'battling'," she said.
"My worry is that people will start seeing me as a frail little thing, and that if [the news] got out, I'd be judged, or people would change the way they are with me, or that I wouldn't work."
"I'm a journalist; I don't want to be 'the story'. I don't want to be interviewing someone and for them to say to me: 'I'm so sorry.'"
Trisha also appeared on British TV series Dancing on Ice in 2020.
The UK star is best known among Aussies for hosting the children’s program between 1987 and 1998.
However, in the UK she is better known for her self-titled talk show Trisha shown on ITV between 1998 and 2005.