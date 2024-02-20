Trisha at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, where she hosted the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in the 90s. Getty

Trisha has kept the news relatively under wraps despite having found out about it 19 months ago.

"I can't lie; I can't keep making up stories," she says. "It gets to a stage, after a year and a half, when keeping a secret becomes more of a burden than anything else."

She has been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, also known as stage 4 breast cancer. This means she can be treated, but unfortunately, there is no cure.

"I didn't want to read words like 'dying' and 'terminal' or 'battling'," she said.

"My worry is that people will start seeing me as a frail little thing, and that if [the news] got out, I'd be judged, or people would change the way they are with me, or that I wouldn't work."

"I'm a journalist; I don't want to be 'the story'. I don't want to be interviewing someone and for them to say to me: 'I'm so sorry.'"

Trisha also appeared on British TV series Dancing on Ice in 2020. Getty

The UK star is best known among Aussies for hosting the children’s program between 1987 and 1998.

However, in the UK she is better known for her self-titled talk show Trisha shown on ITV between 1998 and 2005.