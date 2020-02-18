What is believed to be the last photograph taken of British TV presenter, Caroline Flack, has appeared on social media.
Caroline, who tragically took her own life on Valentine's Day, appeared happy as she celebrated February 14 with friends in London.
MUST WATCH: LOVE ISLAND STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO CAROLINE FLACK
Her good friend, TV producer, Mollie Grosberg, shared the picture in an Instagram story, saying: 'Our funny valentine bought us cookies and oat milk this year.'
Caroline can be seen holding a TV remote, and wore a red dress to celebrate with her loved ones.
Instagram
The 40-year-old was due to face court next month on charges of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.
Lewis had taken to Instagram to declare his love for Caroline just a day before her death.
'Happy valentines [red love heart emoji] Love you [kissing emoji]' read the photo's caption.
If you or someone you know is experiencing depression call Life Line on 13 11 14 or visit Beyond Blue.