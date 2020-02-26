RELATED: Just in! ALDI Australia are selling $20 handbags that you can pour WINE from

What Is A Male Tote Bag?

Gone are the days of using a mediocre travel backpacks or grocery carry bags! A male tote bag is a convenient medium-sized bag for carrying gadgets, books, and other basic items. There are tons of styles to choose from that can complement your clothes while helping you take the load off your otherwise bulky pockets. From vintage canvas messenger bags to shoulder bags and everything in between, there are more options than ever for the modern-day gentleman.

The 10 Best Men’s Tote Bags

Most men dread looking like a dad holding a nappy changing bag, but these accessories are a far cry from what you expect them to be. Men’s tote bags are now trendier than ever and some of our fave celebs have been spotted rocking a man bag or two! So, let’s get down to business with our list of the best male tote bags in Australia and where to buy them.

10. Republic Of Florence Leather Satchel

Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas has always been fashion-forward, and his accessories are always on point! We love the contrast between his formal suit and tie along with a basic black satchel casually slung across his body.

Cost: $AUD199

Buy It: theiconic.com.au

9. Louis Vuitton Soft Trunk Messenger Bag

David Beckham looks dashing as ever, even when he’s jetting back and forth between flights! He slings his favourite LV bag behind him like a boss, and it bends to his will with its flexibility, spaciousness, and high-quality materials.

Cost: $AUD2,940

Buy It: au.louisvuitton.com

8. Alta Linea Henley East West Messenger

You can’t get any manlier than the hunky Hawaiian Jason Momoa! He loves his bohemian fashion and this rugged messenger bag is perfect for the man who’s always on the road. You can find it at your local David Jones shop!

Cost: $AUD299

Buy It: westfield.com.au

7. Fossil Haskell Courier

Nick Jonas has come a long way, and so has his choices in bags! He’s looking sharp and classy with a classic brown leather carrier bag slung over his shoulder, and its solid structure makes his overall look very masculine.

Cost: $249

Buy It: fossil.com

6. Prada Galleria Saffiano leather bag

Brad Pitt is always on-the-go, but he never fails to look like a superstar while lugging around his bags! His leather bag has a sturdy handle with a main zipper and several compartments inside, perfect for travelling light.

Cost: $AUD3,950

Buy It: prada.com

5. Rick Owens Larry Backpack In Black Leather

The dashing Orlando Bloom carries his backpack like a handbag, and we totes appreciate it! Nothing beats how much you can pack into it, and you can sling it over your back or hold onto it with ease.

Cost: $AUD1,778

Buy It: rickowens.eu

4. Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Messenger Bag

Gerard Butler is a man’s man, but he’s not shy about throwing on a shoulder bag when he’s walking his dog! It’s comfy, convenient, and perfect for short walks around the neighbourhood with its adjustable straps.

Cost: $AUD496.06

Buy It: harrods.com

3. Gucci Print Leather Belt Bag

Hip Hop legend Nelly keeps it fresh with his Gucci leather belt bag, but he wraps it up high around his chest instead of below his waist. It’s a cool fashion statement that helps you keep your pockets light and gives you easy access.

Cost: $AUD1,695

Buy It: gucci.com

2. Balenciaga Everyday Beltpack

Basketball superstar Dwyane Wade loves his fanny pack, and so do we! It’s an effortless way to carry a few items on you without worrying about the weight on your shoulders, plus you can cross it over your body for a casual look.

Cost: $AUD1,600

Buy It: balenciaga.com

1. Louis Vuitton Monogram Eclipse

Hip Hop rapper and trapper Lil Pump has become a fashion icon with his outrageous outfits and crazy colour choices! But this time, he balances things out with a monochrome LV monogram canvas bag hanging by his waist.

Cost: $AUD1840

Buy It: au.louisvuitton.com

Bag It Up In Style

There’s no shame in levelling up your bag game with the manliest versions of functional fashion. Now that you’ve seen all the best cool man bags in the market, you’ll never have to ask your girlfriend or wife to carry your stuff ever again. Whether you call it a “murse” or a “mote”, most women will agree that there’s nothing sexier than carrying yourself with confidence!

