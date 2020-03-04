FINALLY, Kris Jenner will be able to off-load her son Rob Kardashian's failed sock line, Arthur George - because Australians need socks, STAT!

The Coronavirus is sending panic through Australian households, with families sprinting to supermarkets to stock up on loo paper, in case they face a 14-day home quarantine period.

MUST WATCH: Sam Armytage's admits she was forced to use a 'book' instead of toilet paper