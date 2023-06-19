It was all hands on deck to clean up this mess Nine/Instagram

As the clock continued to tick down, fellow co-host Brooke Boney is seen with a bemused expression on her face, adding to the fray with a joke about James' first day as a fill-in for Karl Stefanovic being "sabotaged."

"Get a new Karl this is what happens," James laughed before asking his fellow presenters: "If this was Karl's cup would this be beer?" as they all cackled at the early morning chaos together.

It was a rough first day behind the desk for James Bracey! Nine/Instagram

Fans of the show were quick to share their thoughts on the hilarious close call, taking to the comments section of the original post.

"Oh Sarah, spilling coffee which is liquid gold is simply sinful 😂," one fan joked.

"Definitely need towels on standby from now on lol," said another."

"I'm currently watching 'Morning Wars' and this feels like it came straight out of the show 😂," a third added.

Despite the coffee spill, Sarah was ready to go for when The Today Show went live at 5:30am. Nine/Instagram

James is currently filling for Karl as he vacations in Europe with his wife Jasmine Yarborough and three-year-old daughter Harper.

The couple recently attended the wedding of chef Guillaume Brahimi and Inghams Enterprises heiress Tamie Ingham in Paris in what has been dubbed the 'socialite wedding of the year.'

Jasmine was a bridesmaid during the lavish nuptials whilst Karl MC'd the affair.