According to the source, Sylvia is allegedly set to return to the screen alongside brother-in-law Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon after finishing her maternity leave.

The secret deal has been in the works for some time, the source says, and will see Tracy return to Perth as a Nine News anchor.

“They are hoping the combo of Karl, Allison and Sylvia will be a ratings boost in a few months’ time, as Sylvia is so popular and known nationally,” the insider says. “Sylvia and the network did the secret deal and Tracy will return to Perth.”

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!