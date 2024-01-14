Skin Physics Salicylic Acid+ Blemish Control Serum, $29.99, priceline.com.au

Adult Acne

What is it?

A chronic condition that is caused by excess oil from sebaceous glands getting trapped in the pores, leading to inflammation.

Looks like?

Blackheads and pus-filled spots.

What’s the cause?

Excess oil production and clogged pores.

Sometimes mistaken for?

Rosacea.

Best over-the-counter product?

Salicylic acid-based products are best for blemishes. Try Skin Physics’ serum that can be applied directly onto areas of concern.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $23.10, woolworths.com.au

Perioral Dermatitis

What is it?

A skin condition that often presents around the mouth or lower face.

Looks like?

Persistent redness, rash-like small bumps and dry, flaky skin.

What’s the cause?

Hormones and harsh skincare can trigger episodes.

Sometimes mistaken for?

Acne, eczema, dry skin, rosacea.

Best over-the-counter product?

This Cetaphil cleanser is a celebrity fave. Its very gentle formula keeps the face feeling clean and looking fresh without stripping the skin.

Molicare Skin Wash Lotion, $10.66, incontinenceproducts.com.au

Five first aid faves

Have these five pharmacy buys at the ready for whatever your complexion throws at you.

This gentle wash lotion contains panthenol and almond oil to nourish and protect the skin’s barrier.

Olay Regenerist Revitalising Cream Cleanser, $15.99, priceline.com.au

This gentle cleanser cleans the skin without over-drying.

Natio Clear Quick Fix Spot Treatment, $13.95, priceline.com.au

Targets blemishes with an oil-free spot treatment.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ Balm, $40.55, chemistwarehouse.com.au

A multipurpose balm that contains soothing panthenol and anti-bacterial agents.

Avène Eau Thermale Antirougeurs Fort Relief Concentrate, $43.99, chemistwarehouse.com.au

Great for targeting redness and soothing sore skin.