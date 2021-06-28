Alexandra's video has been slammed for being unsafe. Tik Tok

“Kids?!? I’m making this FOR MYSELF tomorrow,” one person said.

“Omg what!? I’m going to try this for dinner,” another wrote.

“Haha no joke my hubby just jumped outta bed and put eggs in the freezer to try it,” said a third user.

However, many others were quick to slam Alexandra’s hack, which is not safe.

US dietician Sarah Krieger warned parents that handling eggs this way could lead to food poisoning, especially in young kids.

These previously frozen 'mini eggs' could carry salmonella. Tik Tok

Speaking to Fox News, she said that there were certain groups of people who should not eat undercooked eggs due to risk of salmonella, including young children, pregnant women, elderly people and patients with health conditions.

Other comments on the original video also began pointing this out.

“YOU SHOULD NOT DO THIS. IT PUTS YOU AT HIGHER RISK FOR SALMONELLA. ☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫,” a concerned user wrote.

“Pedi ER doc & child safety expert here. This is not a safe way to prepare eggs. They should not be frozen in their shells. The FDA warns against this,” another one wrote on the post.

“‼️Do not try this‼️Freezing and then cooking eggs is not safe and can make you/your kids sick,” another added.

Influencer Chontel Duncan also jumped on the trend, sharing it on instagram. Instagram

Ms Krieger has said the best way to know if the frozen egg is cooked properly is to do a temperature check.

“Around 150 Farenheit degrees [66 degrees Celsisus] for the yolk to be 100 per cent cooked and it’s a little bit less for the white. Most people eyeball it and you can see if it coagulates, if it’s that opaque white, if it’s opaque yellow, then it’s cooked,” she explained.

Other users have suggested hard-boiling the egg first and then slicing it, which is much safer to eat.