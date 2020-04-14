Tiger King star Joe Exotic's toothless ex-husband, John Finlay has, umm, teeth!
John showed off the results of his complete dental makeover on Instagram and a bonus episode of the hit Netflix series, and we must say, he looks a million bucks!
A victim of 'meth mouth', the recovering crystal meth addict said his life was on the up since leaving Joe - who is in jail for plotting a murder - and finding love with a woman.
'I used to have a lot of pent up negative thoughts and bad aura about myself. I just quit thinking about the past and the negative stuff that's happened to me,' he admitted in a clip, revealling his incredibly perfect, clean pearl whites.
Before and after.
'It's time to really think about the kids and my future and stuff and use this thing for something good not just to be, "Hey, I have a personal gain now. It's all about me."'
He added: 'It's not all about me. It's about other people too.'
John became a breakout star from his appearance on Tiger King, a documentary about his ex-husband Joe Exotic's criminal behaviour and unconventional way of life at his tiger park in the US.