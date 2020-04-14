John showed off the results of his complete dental makeover on Instagram and a bonus episode of the hit Netflix series, and we must say, he looks a million bucks!

A victim of 'meth mouth', the recovering crystal meth addict said his life was on the up since leaving Joe - who is in jail for plotting a murder - and finding love with a woman.

'I used to have a lot of pent up negative thoughts and bad aura about myself. I just quit thinking about the past and the negative stuff that's happened to me,' he admitted in a clip, revealling his incredibly perfect, clean pearl whites.