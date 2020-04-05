Jeff Lowe revealed details of a new episode in a Cameo video posted on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Twitter

Jeff didn’t clarify if the new episode will be a follow-up to the show’s seven-episode run or more of a reunion.

Netflix recently released a reunion episode for Love Is Blind and did a post-show interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey with the When They See Us cast last year.

Tiger King, which premiered on Netflix on March 20, has been many people’s latest TV obsession, especially while everyone is safe at home during the coronavirus quarantine.

Tiger King explores the world of big cat owners in America. It centres on Joe Exotic, proprietor of an Oklahoma roadside zoo, who is a “mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country and western singer,” per Netflix’s description of the docuseries.

Things turn dark after animal activist Carole Baskin, owner of a big cat sanctuary, tries to shut down the big-cat breeders, leading to Joe Exotic’s arrest in connection with murder-for-hire plot.

Tiger King turns dark when animal activist Carole Baskin (pictured), owner of a big cat sanctuary, tries to shut down the big-cat breeders, leading to Joe Exotic’s arrest in connection with murder-for-hire plot. Netflix

After it launched, the series became the most popular show on TV, according to Rotten Tomatoes, which gave it a 97% critic’s rating and a 96% audience score.

It has also sat in the number one slot on Netflix’s own Top 10 shows list worldwide for almost two weeks.

Many celebrities have also come out as die-hard Tiger King fans. Cardi B floated the idea of starting a GoFundMe to help release Joe Exotic, and actor Dax Shepard, who is married to Kristin Bell, has said he is keen to play Joe if the story is adapted into a movie.