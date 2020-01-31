She went on to say that spending two hours with a person who is infected with the virus - especially in a confined space - heightens the chance of contracting the virus.
Queensland Health have confirmed the state’s second case of coronavirus infection late on Thursday as a 42-year-old woman.
A total of 41 people across Queensland were tested for coronavirus.
Tiger Airlines Coronavirus terror: Seat numbers of infected passengers released
TigerAir passengers on board a flight from Melbourne to Gold Coast are being contacted by the government over concerns they may have contracted the deadly coronavirus.
Two Chinese nationals on board the TT566 are confirmed to have the virus, and were part of a tour group who had come from the Chinese city of Wuhan.
There were a total of 171 passengers on board the domestic flight.
Dr Jeanette Young said those sitting in rows nine to 13 are at the most serious risk of contracting the virus.
