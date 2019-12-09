RELATED: Cute Girl Names That Everyone Will Love

The 18 Best 3 Letter Boy Names Of 2019

Let’s take a look at a list of the eighteen best 3 letter baby names and discover the background and deeper meaning behind them.

1. Dan

Pronunciation: ‘dan’

Origin: Hebrew, English

Meaning: the short version of Daniel. Dan is a Biblical name meaning “God is my judge”.

Famous Namesakes: Daniel was a young Israelite who interpreted the dreams of the kings of Babylon and Persia, who came to be known for his courage and honesty.

2. Leo

Pronunciation: ‘lio’

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Lion

Famous Namesakes: There have been 13 Popes named Leo, and of course, the most famous Leo is Leonardo DiCaprio!

3. Jay

Pronunciation: ‘jei’

Origin: Latin, Hindi

Meaning: jaybird, victory

Famous Namesakes: Jay is a very popular Indian name, being the modern version of Jaya, which means “victory” in Hindi. Some famous Jays include Indian actor Jay Bhanushali, talk show host Jay Leno, and actor Jay Baruchel.

4. Ryu

Pronunciation: ‘ryoo’

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: Dragon

Famous Namesakes: Japanese manga artist, Ryu Fujisaki and South Korean actor, Ryu Seung-ryong. Ryu is also the name of the main protagonist of the wildly popular video game series Street Fighter – Ryu is actually one of the most popular Japanese names in the west thanks to this localisation.

5. Sam

Pronunciation: ‘sam’

Origin: Hebrew, English

Meaning: “told by God”

Famous Namesakes: Sam is derived from the Biblical Samuel who was a kingmaker in the Bible. Famous Sams include Sam Neill and Sam Eliott.

6. Gil

Origin: Hebrew, Spanish

Pronunciation: ‘gil’ or ‘zheel’

Meaning: happiness

Famous Namesakes: American actor Gil Gerard and stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

7. Stu

Origin: Scottish

Pronunciation: ‘stew’

Meaning: Steward

Famous Namesakes: Some famous Stus include the Canadian wrestler Stu Hart and Aussie rocker Stu MacKenzie.

8. Sid

Origin: French

Pronunciation: ‘sid’

Meaning: Saint Denis

Famous Namesakes: Saint Denis was the first bishop of France, and Sid Vicious was the frontman for the punk band The Sex Pistols.

9. Ian

Origin: Scottish, Hebrew

Pronunciation: ‘i-yen’

Meaning: “the Lord is gracious”

Famous Namesakes: Actor Ian McKellan, who played Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, and writer Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond.

10. Eli

Origin: Hebrew

Pronunciation: ‘i-lai’

Meaning: High

Famous Namesakes: Eli Manning, the famous American football player, and Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin.

11. Rex

Origin: Latin

Pronunciation: ‘reks’

Meaning: “king”

Famous Namesakes: Some famous Rexes include English actor Sir Rex Harrison and Rex Tillerson, US Secretary of State.

12. Raj

Origin: Hindi

Pronunciation: ‘raj’

Meaning: Prince

Famous Namesakes: Bollywood actor Raj Mehra, and Rajesh “Raj” Koothrapali from the smash-hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

13. Aio

Origin: Italian

Pronunciation: ‘a-yo’

Meaning: ‘teacher’

Famous Namesake: Aio was the name of a famous duke of Friuli, Italy.

14. Ash

Origin: English

Pronunciation: ‘ash’

Meaning: ‘ash tree’

Famous Namesakes: Youtuber Ash Hardell, Australian comedian Ash Lieb. Ash is also the name of the main protagonist days of the Japanese anime series Pokemon.

15. Dre

Origin: French, Portuguese

Pronunciation: ‘drei’

Meaning: ‘man’

Famous Namesakes: Actress Dre David and famed rapper and producer, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young.

16. Gus

Origin: Scottish

Pronunciation: ‘gus’

Meaning: ‘one strength’

Famous Namesakes: Augustus Caesar, Emperor of Rome and Angus Young, guitarist of AC/DC.

17. Rob

Origin: English

Pronunciation: ‘rob’

Meaning: ‘bright fame’

Famous Namesakes: Famous actors; Rob Lowe, Rob Schneider, and Rob Carlton.

18. Vic

Origin: Latin

Pronunciation: ‘vik’

Meaning: ‘conqueror’

Famous Namesakes: Some famous Vics include rapper Vic Mensa and voice actor Vic Mignogna.

Which Celebs Have 3 Letter Baby Names?

It seems like more and more celebrity couples are opting for short boys names lately. Jessica Simpson named her son Ace, while Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s son is named Axl. Benedict and Sophie Cumberbatch’s named their darling baby boy Hal.

