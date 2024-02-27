Lady Gabriella has been made a widow at the tender age of 42. Getty

According to first responders, Thomas passed away in Gloucestershire on Sunday, February 25th.

Emergency services were reportedly called to a private residence shortly after 6pm that day after his unresponsive body was found.

Whilst a cause of death has yet to be determined, no suspicious circumstances or other parties are involved.

The couple would have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in 2024. Getty

Upon hearing the news, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their most "heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," a palace spokesperson also shared on behalf of Their Majesties.

Just two weeks ago, Thomas and Gabriella joined The Queen at a Shakespeare event held in London.

Gabriella and Thomas enjoyed a close relationship with Their Majesties. Getty

Thomas previously dated Pippa Middleton for an undisclosed period of time before meeting Lady Gabriella.

They became engaged in August 2018 and wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2019.

Gabriella and Thomas had no children together and were due to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this year.