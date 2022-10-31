Liam Hemsworth expressed his excitement for the role via a post on Instagram, stating that as a fan of The Witcher, he is “over the moon about the opportunity”. Getty

Cavill then commented that his journey as Geralt of Rivia has been “filled with both monsters and adventures” and that he will be laying down his medallion and swords for season 4.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf,” Cavill stated.

As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

The announcement of season 4 and the cast swap was posted by The Witcher’s official account on Twitter, leaving fans commenting their opinions

“Can't believe Henry is leaving but can't believe Liam is coming. I'm sad but I'm happy,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “I got Netflix for the Witcher, I am cancelling my Netflix subscription, thank you for the attempt Henry”.

Another wrote, “I have NO doubt that Liam will/would make a great witcher but pls don't remove henry as Geralt lol”.

While there is excitement building for season 4, the third season of The Witcher is yet to be released.