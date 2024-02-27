The twins are due in July 2024! Instagram

Caterina also shared the news on Instagram, captioning the post, "I'm so excited for the adventure ahead, and I can't wait to be a mum."

"I look forward to sharing more with you as I continue on this incredible journey."

The Wiggles were "overjoyed" for Caterina and said: "we are filled with pride as we prepare to welcome two new beautiful members to The Wiggles' family."

"Caterina's strength, courage, and unwavering optimism have inspired us all. We cannot wait to meet her twin girls and watch her embrace the joys of motherhood."

Friends of Caterina took to the comments section to congratulate her.

Matildas star Katrina Gorry wrote, "Got tears in my eyes. Congratulations🤍🤍."

John Pearce, member of The Wiggles penned, "Congratulations Caterina! Hearing about your pregnancy has brought so much joy to us all. You're going to bring so much love and happiness to your twin girl’s lives. Looking forward to the beautiful songs we'll sing and dance to with the newest Wiggles! 💜"

"Congratulations Caterina, on your beautiful news! Looks like there will be a couple more red Wiggles to join us all! Can’t wait to meet them! ❤️❤️," wrote Simon Pryce, another fellow Wiggle.

She played Dorothy the Dinosaur in Top of the Tots, Cold Spaghetti Western, Santa's Rockin'! and LIVE Hot Potatoes! Instagram

Caterina has been part of the children's entertainment group for over 20 years when she joined as Dorothy the Dinosaur in 2003. As of 2021, she remains one of the voice and suit actresses for Dorothy.

She will continue recording and performing with The Wiggles until later this year when she goes on maternity leave.

