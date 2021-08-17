Chantel wowed the judges. Seven

How did Chantel Cofie realise she loves to sing?

In an interview with Hustle Mamma Magazine, she spoke about how music was a huge part of her family and childhood.

However, she also talked about how certain events required her to grow up faster which took away from her younger years.

"Music was always a huge part of my childhood. I was always in the school assembly performances, plays, and musicals. I grew up with my brother and later, my two younger sisters from my dad's side," she said. "It's funny, though; a lot of the time, I feel like I grew up so quickly, and individual factors forced me to mature a lot faster. Looking back, I wish I enjoyed certain childhood moments a little more."

As for when she knew that singing was the vocation she will spend her life perusing – it was an inevitable progression.

"Great question. It's not something I physically thought about, like "this is what I want to do from now on," it was just a given. I was always singing. It's not something that I knew from a specific age – it's almost like it was embedded in me from birth," she explained.

How did Chantel Cofie find success through singing?

Unsurprisingly, at age 15 Chantel received a scholarship to attend The McDonald College, which is an Australian academic and performing arts school, as reported by Hustle Mama Magazine.

Then in 2016, she took a change by performing at the highly respected Premier Program in Orlando Florida.

She took out the competition by winning "Top Vocalist," and "Most Outstanding Performer."

In 2017, she extended her long list of accolades by nabbing first place on MEGASTAR, the first global competition app.

Chantel has also worked as a performer and in 2019 she spent a week singing on P&O Cruises Australia.

Has Chantel Cofie released music?

Yes! In July 2020 she uploaded her first song onto her Spotify account.

She even performed the song called 2020 on The Voice, and the powerful record is about the important issues surrounding George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement.

To commemorate her efforts Prime Minister Scott Morrison sent the singer a letter to celebrate her important song.

She posted the letter onto her Instagram, and she captioned it, "Our Australian Prime Minister @scottmorrisonmp saw my "2020" Music Video and WROTE ME A PERSONAL LETTER 😭😭 IM CRYING. Thank you so much for taking the time to address the issues I sing about.

"I can only imagine how many emails, calls and letters you get every day so I appreciate you taking the time to watch my message and write to me! 😭❤️✊🏾."

In 2019, she was featured on a song by RayStylie called everythinG, which marked her first Spotify upload.

She excitedly captioned her Instagram post celebrating the milestone with the caption, "SOUND ON! 🎶 Excited to have featured on @raystylie's single "everythinG" off his EP! Had fun with this track 😌 Available on all platforms 🙏🏽."

Has Chantel Cofie starred on Disney Channel?

Perhaps one of the biggest titles on her resume until The Voice, Chantel has been featured in 1000 episodes on Disney Channel Australia and New Zealand.

She has performed on the shows The Smart Cookie and BF Chefs.

