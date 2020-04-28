MUST WATCH: First Look at The Voice 2020

The Voice is back in 2020 and coaches Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Guy Sebastian couldn't stop the tears as a contestant sang a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace.

'There is a story behind every single moment we just felt,' Kelly said, visibly shaken by the singer's talent.

Emotional contestants are also seen in tears as a series of hopefuls are embraced by loved ones, while Delta told one, 'You've had such a profound affect on us,' and Boy George, 'You're angelic, heartbreaking.'

In tears, Guy tells another, 'I'm so proud of you, bro,' hinting that he knows one of the singers vying for a spot.