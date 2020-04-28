The Voice is back in 2020 and coaches Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Guy Sebastian couldn't stop the tears as a contestant sang a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace.
MUST WATCH: First Look at The Voice 2020
'There is a story behind every single moment we just felt,' Kelly said, visibly shaken by the singer's talent.
Emotional contestants are also seen in tears as a series of hopefuls are embraced by loved ones, while Delta told one, 'You've had such a profound affect on us,' and Boy George, 'You're angelic, heartbreaking.'
In tears, Guy tells another, 'I'm so proud of you, bro,' hinting that he knows one of the singers vying for a spot.
The spine-tingling promo comes after filming was brought to a halt because of COVID-19, just prior to the playoff rounds which were scheduled to be recorded in front of a studio audience on March 26 and 27.
'Filming of The Voice has been temporarily postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus and new Government protocols,' a Nine spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia at the time.
'The show is still currently on track to begin airing in its originally planned time frame, which will be announced in the coming months.'