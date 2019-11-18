Getty

Meanwhile, The Veronicas have already been in the headlines recently over an on-board incident that saw them booted off a domestic flight. But the source says this incident only strengthened their appeal with the network.

“They love the recent Qantas headlines, plus the ‘twin factor’ for publicity,” the source adds.

Sisters Lisa and Jess Origliasso denied the reports that they were booted off a Qantas flight by Federal Police after an argument broke out between the Aussie pop stars and a crew member.

According to The Courier Mail, passengers on board the 10am flight on Sunday September 22 were forced to wait on the tarmac after the duo refused to put their luggage in the overhead compartment as instructed.

However, The Veronicas deny fellow passengers claims they were being belligerent, and not listening to the instructions given to them by cabin crew.

Replying to an Instagram post about the incident, the girls wrote, "We actually already had our bag up in the overhead. The female flight attendant wanted Lisa's bag spun around. Lisa asked the attendant if she could help assist her, because she couldn't reach it (we're only 5"1). The attendant said it was against company policy. And a lovely man behind us helped instead."

