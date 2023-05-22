In the official cast announcement, Network 10 said that “treachery” was on the not-so-distant horizon.
“This diverse and highly competitive group will soon see themselves in the most dangerous game, where the twists and turns will leave you picking your jaw off the floor.”
Who hosts The Traitors Australia?
Who better than to guide players through the twisted psychological adventure of deception and manipulation than Logie-nominated Australian actor Rodger Corser?
As host, Rodger not only guides the cast through the high-stakes game but is hands-on, selecting the Traitors by hand.
“It was the perfect crossover for me because it was pitched as very themed,” Rodger told 10Play when the Australian adaption of the hit reality series was first announced.
“There’s obviously a nod to whodunnits, Cluedo, Knives Out, Eyes Wide Shut…all these film references.”
Where can I watch season two of The Traitors Australia?
Season two of The Traitors Australia will air on Network 10 and 10Play on demand.
When will season two of The Traitors Australia premiere?
Season one of The Traitors Australia premiered in mid-October 2022.
Given this, we can assume the new season will premiere around the same time, although a post to the show's official Instagram accounts revealed the new season would be “coming soon”, making us believe that season two could be closer than we think.
Where is The Traitors Australia filmed?
Both seasons one and two of The Traitors Australia have been filmed at the Robertson Hotel in the New South Wales Southern Highlands.
First built in 1924, this stunning heritage hotel was named "Most Luxurious Hotel in the Commonwealth" a year after it opened in 1925, according to the official The Roberston Hotel website.
We can think of no better location to film this "murder mystery" style show!