What is The Traitors?

Based on both British and American series of the same name, The Traitors Australia will see a mismatched cohort of Aussies come together to find the “traitor” in their midst.

According to 10Play, each night after team challenges where players compete for silver bars (that go into a prize pool that will total up to $250,000), the “Traitors” plot to “murder” one of the Faithful (innocent members of their cohort), eliminating them from the game.

Later, the Faithful gather together and vote to banish a member, hoping that they’ve chosen one of the Traitors hiding in plain sight.

With a prize of $250,000 on the line for the last player standing, trust is EVERYTHING in this game.

WATCH NOW: First look at season one of The Traitors Australia. Article continues after video.