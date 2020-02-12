Queen Elizabeth II has reigned as the monarch of the UK for just over 68 years, making her the longest ruling monarch of the UK.

But, she is yet to be honoured with the title of longest reigning monarch in the world, however she recently got a little bit closer to achieving that goal.

Yep, the Queen recently usurped the 19th century emperor of Austria, Franz Joseph I who reigned for 67 years 355 days. This new achievement puts her at number five.

Still ahead of her is Louis XIV of France at 72 years 110 days, Rama IX of Thailand at 70 years and 126 days, Johann II of Liechtenstein at 70 years and 91 days and

K'inich Janaab' Pakal I of Palenque at 68 years and 33 days.

“She’s got do about another 5 years, fingers crossed, she is 94 this year. Wouldn’t you love her to get to 100 and be the longest reigning monarch of all time?” Angela Mollard asks on New Idea’s podcast Royals.

“I think she deserves it with what she had to put up with and what she still has to manage with what we saw over Christmas and New Year with ‘megxit.’”