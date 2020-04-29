It’s not every day that you get a phone call from the Queen, so it’s no surprise that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was thrilled to receive a call from Her Majesty.
Taking to Instagram Jacinda revealed that she and Queen Elizabeth II caught up to discuss how the country are coping amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19," Ardern captioned a pic of her in mid-conversation with the monarch.
"It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight. Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what’s happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me."
New Zealand is part of the Commonwealth of Nations which includes 54 countries of which the Queen is the head, so it is no surprise that Her Majesty wanted to check in with the country during this trying time.
After close to five weeks of strict lockdowns, New Zealand are slowly starting to relax their measures, with the country reporting just on new case on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Queen, has been continuing to work from her home in Windsor during the lockdowns in the UK.
The Queen has been continuing to work from home.
Getty Images
And, she has also been keeping in touch with her family via video chats.
"We've been talking to all the family online. And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," Prince William told the BBC.