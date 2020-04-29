New Zealand is part of the Commonwealth of Nations which includes 54 countries of which the Queen is the head, so it is no surprise that Her Majesty wanted to check in with the country during this trying time.

After close to five weeks of strict lockdowns, New Zealand are slowly starting to relax their measures, with the country reporting just on new case on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Queen, has been continuing to work from her home in Windsor during the lockdowns in the UK.

The Queen has been continuing to work from home. Getty Images

And, she has also been keeping in touch with her family via video chats.

"We've been talking to all the family online. And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," Prince William told the BBC.