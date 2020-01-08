The royals released this image. Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

“I thought, the optic on this are, ‘this is the core of the royal family this is who we are going to be focussing on going into the future this is who we are focussing on don’t worry about little Andrew and his misdemeanours, these are the people you need to trust,’” she says.

“It was like full on marketing post for HRH.”

Then shortly after this, another photo from the day was released featuring the foursome.

“It’s a lot of messaging going on,” admits Angela.

“It’s saying trust in us were the stable people, you’re going to be fine, you’ve got 200 years of leadership here standing in front of you we’ve got ongoing decades of continuity and substance and this is who were promoting.’

Another photo from the day was released. Ranald Mackechnie/ Instagram @theroyalfamily

“This is very much apparently being driven by Charles. When he takes over, he wants a very slimmed down monarchy. He doesn’t want brothers’, sisters, extended heirs to the throne sort of taking tax payers money and doing work extensively on behalf of the royal family…

“It’s a smart move and it’s a very sort of 2020 move, and I think that was the Queen determining the future.”

But what will this mean for some of the much-loved royal family members such as Meghan and Harry?

We will just have to wait and see.

