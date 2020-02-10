If there is one thing you can count on, that is the Queen attending church during her stay at Sandringham.

However, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to miss the Sunday morning church service due to public safety concerns.

Over the weekend, winds reaching up to 50mph were recorded at Sandringham Estate making it unsafe for the 93-year-old monarch to travel to church.

It is believed to be the Queen’s final church service in Sandringham, before she returns to London after her break.

It wasn’t only the Queen that was in danger, but also the public who gather outside the church hoping to see her.