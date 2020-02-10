If there is one thing you can count on, that is the Queen attending church during her stay at Sandringham.
Watch: Queen arrives at church ahead of emergency meeting with Harry
However, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to miss the Sunday morning church service due to public safety concerns.
Over the weekend, winds reaching up to 50mph were recorded at Sandringham Estate making it unsafe for the 93-year-old monarch to travel to church.
It is believed to be the Queen’s final church service in Sandringham, before she returns to London after her break.
It wasn’t only the Queen that was in danger, but also the public who gather outside the church hoping to see her.
Many of the residents in the area have reportedly been warned to take extra precautions winds are predicted to get worse reaching a possible 90mph.
The wild winds are due to Storm Ciara which is currently devastating many parts of the UK, with floods occurring across the country and transport being shut down.
In fact, another royal Mike Tindall was also affected by the storm with his flight to Birmingham being diverted back to Edinburgh due to bad weather.
“So close to Birmingham airport! Then 40 minutes later, landed back in Edinburgh,” he wrote on Twitter.
Fingers crossed, the weather settles soon!